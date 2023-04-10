What started with a few scenes shot for a trailer in December 2020 has turned into a full-length movie.

“Devil’s Hollow,” written and directed by Chris Easterly, will have its Kentucky premier at the Grand Theatre on April 29 at 7:30 p.m. and will be available for streaming on May 1.

040923.Devils Hollow-Hensley_submitted.jpg

Actors, from left, Patrick J. Mitchell and Shuler Hensley are on set with the crew of "Devil's Hollow," a movie written and directed by Chris Easterly and set in Kentucky. (Photo submitted)

 
040923.Devils Hollow-Spicer Easterly_submitted.jpg

Director of photography Nate Spicer, left, and writer-director Chris Easterly on the set of "Devil's Hollow," a film that will be shown at the Grand Theatre on April 29. Easterly was born and raised in Frankfort. (Photo submitted)

