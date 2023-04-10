What started with a few scenes shot for a trailer in December 2020 has turned into a full-length movie.
“Devil’s Hollow,” written and directed by Chris Easterly, will have its Kentucky premier at the Grand Theatre on April 29 at 7:30 p.m. and will be available for streaming on May 1.
Easterly, born and raised in Frankfort, is a graduate of Franklin County and Kentucky. He’s a professor in cinema and television at Regent University in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Easterly was living in Los Angeles, where he was a TV and film writer, when he came up with the idea of writing a film based in Kentucky.
“I had a manager who represented me for film and TV writing,” Easterly said. “He read it and liked it, and we thought we should really do something with it. We shopped it around Hollywood for a few years.”
They found an investor willing to put up $1.1 million to make the film, but the investor pulled out while the film was in pre-production.
A crowdfunding campaign was used to finance the film.
“We raised $12,000, so it was 'OK, we have $12,000. We can shoot the first three days of it,’” Easterly said. “We shot the first few scenes in Kentucky, but the movie was shot in Tennessee. I had some producer friends that could help us. The Knoxville Film Office gave us a little bit of money.
“We’d shoot three days, then take a month off to raise more money, then shoot two days and take time off to raise more money. We’d have a friend invest $2,000, or a family member would give us $1,000.”
Shooting the film took place in 2021. It then went to post-production for editing, sound and music, and it was completed last spring. Easterly started showing “Devil’s Hollow” at film festivals and trying to bring it to distribution. It will be available May 1 on Amazon and several other streaming services.
“It can get pretty stressful,” Easterly said. “It’s like running a marathon. You say, ‘I’m glad I did it, and I’m never doing it again.’ Then after a couple of months you start thinking about it again.
“As a writer, I’m usually somewhere else writing, but as director I was on the set, managing relationships, dealing with different personalities. There are all kinds of things you have to manage. In the end it was fun.”
“Devil’s Hollow” is the story of a man on house arrest at his farm who is trying to save his estranged daughter from his former crime partner.
“With that in mind, we didn’t have to move a lot, and we could use a handful of actors,” Easterly said.
About 70% of the movie shot in one location. The farm, located in Tennessee, was loaned to the production crew for the movie.
“We’re very happy with it,” Easterly said. “With any creative project, you think of things you could have done differently, like if we had more money maybe we could have done that, or if we shot at another time of day maybe we would have gotten a different shot that might have been better.”
The climactic scene was originally scheduled to be shot at night in an old abandoned whiskey distillery. The crew couldn’t locate an abandoned distillery but found an old rock quarry that could only be used during the day, so the scene was shot in the morning.
“So instead of an abandoned distillery at night, we were at a rock quarry during the day, but it worked,” Easterly said. “It didn’t change the story.”
Easterly submitted the film to 10 festivals, knowing it was a long shot to get into some of them.
“Devil’s Hollow” has been shown at the Soho International Film Festival in New York, the Golden State Film Festival in Hollywood, Louisville’s International Festival of Film and the Knoxville Film Festival.
J.C. Karsner, of Frankfort, a long-time friend of Easterly, played the main character in the trailer shown to try and raise money for the film. He wasn’t able to do the film, but Shuler Hensley, a Tony-award winning actor, liked the script and came on as actor and producer and played the main character.
Hensley’s daughter, Skyler, played the main character’s daughter.
“Devil’s Hollow” has received positive reviews from Academy Award-winning actor Octavia Spencer and actor Hugh Jackman.
“Octavia Spencer, an Oscar-winning actress, is a friend of one of our producers,” Easterly said. “She watched it and gave us a good review. Hugh Jackman performed with one of our actors. He watched it and gave us a good review.”
Making films has been Easterly’s life-long goal.
“After I graduated (from UK) I packed up my car and moved to LA,” he said. “I always knew I wanted to make movies.”
He had several jobs in Hollywood, including being a background actor and an assistant to the producer.
He was accepted into the Warner Brothers Workshop in 2009, and when the program ended he became a writer for a TV show.
“It’s kind of a gig economy,” he said. “You can write for a show for a year, then it gets canceled and you’re out of work for two years. It’s not a consistent way of making a living.
“I could stay in LA and wait for a call about work, or I could go back to Kentucky and write something for myself, and that’s what I did.”
The name of the film was inspired by the road in Frankfort, but in the movie Devil’s Hollow is a town in Franklin County, Kentucky.
“One character refers to Franklin County,” Easterly said. “There are a couple little nods to my hometown in there.”
Franklin County Sheriff Chris Quire, a friend of Easterly, helped him acquire shirt patches used in the movie.
“Emma Thorne, an actor out of New York, plays a deputy, and if you look you’ll see a Franklin County Sheriff’s Office patch on her shirt,” Easterly said. “Chris Quire helped us with that.”
Following the showing of “Devil’s Hollow” at the Grand, there will be a question and answer period with Easterly and some of the actors in the film.
“We’ve been to New York City and LA,” Easterly said, “and now we’re bringing it back home where it all started.”
