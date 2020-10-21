Two Frankfort poets have been chosen as finalists in the 2020 Poetry Unites Kentucky contest for the best short essay about a favorite poem.

The eight finalists include Vicky Easterly and Rachana Rahman, both of Frankfort.

Easterly won “for the loving description of the family farm where she was raised and her sad resolve in leaving, after ‘The Peace of Wild Things’ by native Kentuckian Wendell Berry,” according to a press release.

Rahman was honored “for highlighting Rabindranath Tagore’s poem ‘Getanjali,’ which helped her gain the courage to start a new life in a new country.”

Four protagonists out of eight winners will be chosen to address the richness and uniqueness of Kentucky in her 30-minute documentary Poetry Unites Kentucky.

