While uncertainty remains about the new normal after the COVID-19 virus, two river captains are looking toward better days ahead, while also looking into the past.
Frankfort was founded due to its location on the banks of the Kentucky River. The river and the city’s history are as entwined as the bends of the river itself.
One hundred fifty years ago, steamboats were a common sight in Frankfort, delivering goods and people from up and down the length of the Kentucky. Our rich river history, sadly, has largely been forgotten over time.
It is the hope and dream of these captains to return the sights and sounds of a paddlewheel riverboat to Frankfort’s shores.
I am no stranger to Frankfort, having visited in 2002 aboard the diesel sternwheel towboat Barbara H for the Kentucky FolkLife Festival. Some might recall my return in 2017, when I brought my 1939-built restored Corps of Engineers towboat for dockside tours, or in 2019 with his steam launch Missie, along with other steam launches.
Capt. Alex Schuchter received his captain's license at age 19 and is one of the youngest licensed riverboat captains in the Midwest. He is an avid river and steamboat historian who collects old riverboat memorabilia as a hobby.
In reviewing Frankfort’s recent Downtown Master Plan, they have connected with Robin Antenucci, executive director of the Frankfort Franklin County Tourist and Convention Commission, for help with the local tourism numbers and all agree a riverboat operation would add to already growing tourism in the area.
In seeking a home dock location they have met with Taylor Marshall, owner of a lot on Wilkinson Boulevard, that could potentially be a place to dock the boat should it come to Frankfort.
The captains are now seeking investors or business partners to establish The Frankfort Packet Boat Co. Packet boat was the term given to the steamboats that carried cargo and people along the river, with the company name being a throwback to the area's rich river history.
The riverboat they are interested in purchasing for Frankfort is a 112 feet long by 28 feet wide authentic paddlewheeler. Capacity is 149 guests and the goal is to offer sightseeing, lunch, dinner and specialty cruises onboard year-round.
In addition there would be longer out-of-town trips lasting a half or full day with the chance to lock through the Kentucky River locks, some of the oldest operating locks in the United States.
The boat would also make the perfect wedding venue for couples looking for a truly unique location for their special day.
Partnering with local businesses, including bourbon distilleries, winery, fresh farm goods, baked goods and, of course, candy companies, are all high priorities. Preliminary discussions have taken place with one local catering company to provide food service onboard the boat.
Once an investor or business partners can be found it will take roughly four to six months for the boat to begin operating in Frankfort.
The boat is currently on the East Coast and the delivery trip to Frankfort would take two months and cover about 2,500 miles by water. The entire trip would be documented on the boat companies' social media accounts.
The hope is that in the time it would take to get the boat to Frankfort and improvements to our home dock that the uncertainty of the COVID-19 virus will be more settled.
For more information, visit Instagram: frankfortpacketboat; Facebook: www.facebook.com/frankfortpacketboatcompany; or email: frankfortpacketboatcompany@gmail.com.
