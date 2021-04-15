A Kentucky economic development specialist and Frankfort resident published an article in a European trade magazine showcasing new initiatives from Frankfort and Franklin County government officials.
Brad Thomas works on economic development projects for Kentucky’s Touchstone Energy Cooperatives, an electricity cooperative that covers 87 of the state’s 120 counties. His article on Frankfort and Franklin County was published in the magazine Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) International, which is aimed at European business leaders.
FDI International’s tagline is “Bridging the gap between economic development and site selection.”
Formerly chief of staff at the Finance and Administration Cabinet, Thomas said he has written quarterly for FDI International since early 2020.
“They're targeting executives across the C-suites of companies looking to locate in North America,” Thomas said. “So really, what we try and do with these types of articles is give them a lay of the land of some place that might draw interest. That way, they can start trying to figure out ‘OK, does this community work? Does this state work? Does this region work?’”
Thomas’ most recent article describes Frankfort as a community that has been in a “holding pattern” over the last few decades due to an over-reliance economically on state government.
He wrote that the reliance has led “to stagnant population and wage growth when compared to neighboring communities, as well as an aging population.”
But Thomas praised two current elected officials, both serving their first terms, as “providing a vision and a map to a brighter future.”
Frankfort Mayor Layne Wilkerson and Franklin County Magistrate Michael Mueller were interviewed for the article. Thomas commended the mayor’s “Remote Frankfort” initiative, which hopes to attract more remote workers to town, and his recent hiring of a strategic initiatives consultant; the article also cites Mueller’s advocacy for redevelopment of Franklin County’s Lakeview Park, including a large indoor events venue.
“The nice thing is when you have leaders that have come in fresh off of elections, they're still full of vision and ideas,” Thomas said. “I think that's a good place to be — it’s just now getting some energy behind them to make them come to fruition.”
Thomas, who has been involved in athletics around Frankfort as both an assistant soccer coach at Western Hills High School and a vocal advocate for construction of a large indoor sports complex, emphasized the economic impact that further engagement with youth sports could spur.
“In the United States, youth sports are a $19.2 billion marketplace with participation rates skyrocketing in recent years, as well as the dollars they generate in communities that host tournaments and sports teams,” Thomas wrote. “Sports facilities, especially for youth, are becoming an integral part of community development programs and are becoming showpieces to display what happens when a community works together.”
He said that both Wilkerson’s and Mueller’s ideas could recruit more people and families to the area.
“I think Frankfort’s got such good bones and such good opportunities if they could just start connecting dots in the appropriate way,” Thomas said. “I've lived here 30-plus years, and it seems like we're always stagnant, almost to the point of tripping ourselves up when there were opportunities. I think with this new leadership … there are going to be some good times ahead if we can get everybody pulling in the same direction.”
Thomas' article can be accessed at https://tinyurl.com/dba7p2x7 .
