The regional economic development group known as the Bluegrass Alliance made its second presentation in two months at the Whitaker Bank building in downtown Frankfort on Tuesday.
The alliance, which is quarterbacked by Fayette County's economic development team, touted the merits of central Kentucky counties combining economic strength with the goal of attracting big businesses to set up shop which in turn would hypothetically trigger economic growth.
The counties that make up the alliance include Franklin, Scott, Fayette, Bourbon, Woodford, Montgomery, Jessamine, Clark and Madison.
Staff members from the Lexington Chamber of Commerce briefed the group of around 30 business owners on the results of an extensive survey conducted over the last 18 months. The survey asked government officials and business owners from all over the Blue Grass Alliance what their concerns were regarding economic development or lack thereof.
Andi Johnson, Commerce Lexington's vice president for public policy, told the assembled crowd that the purpose of the survey is to help come up with a concrete regional development strategy that will adhere to what the individual counties want for themselves.
"Overall this is all about trying to grow the economy," Johnson noted. "Trying to get people here and grow the wages while still maintaining the things that make us special. The small town feeling of connection with access to those bigger city amenities is something that we heard over and over again throughout the region and it is something that we want to protect and maintain as we go forward."
Johnson also went over recommendations the alliance's leadership team based on the survey results.
"We divided them into economic development strategies so that you can see that it is more specific to having a regional brand," Johnson said.
She went on to note importance of having a strategy that engages business site selectors as well as one that seeks out firms that focus on product development. Another key role Johnson brought up was workforce development and the importance of attracting a workforce as well as growing one out of the local high schools, trade schools and colleges.
The subject matter covered during Tuesday's conference was in large part the same covered at the one in early October. That meeting was geared towards local government officials.
Terri Bradshaw, president and CEO of Kentucky Capital Development Corporation and Franklin County's representative to the alliance, said that input from Frankfort and Franklin County business leaders is essential to the success of the development strategy.
"They are the most important," Bradshaw said of the entrepreneur group. "They are local businesses and they are who the plan is for. That is who the plan was developed by. That is who will implement the plan. It is not a government plan, it is a business and workforce development plan. It is very important that these people heard it and bought in."
