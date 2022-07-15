Ben Wilcox, the state school security marshal at the Department of Criminal Justice Training, left, and Jon Akers, director of the Kentucky Center for School Safety, testified four bills enacted by the General Assembly have helped those tasked with school safety do their jobs during a Joint Interim Education Committee meeting Friday. (Tom Latek | Kentucky Today)
Keeping Kentucky schools safe, in the wake of school shootings across the nation, was the topic of discussion for the General Assembly’s Interim Joint Education Committee during a Friday meeting in Frankfort.
Jon Akers, director of the Kentucky Center for School Safety, testified that there were four bills enacted by the General Assembly that have really helped him and others tasked with school safety do their jobs.
• House Bill 330 passed in the wake of the 1997 shooting at Heath High School in Paducah, gave birth to the Center for School Safety and led to establishing emergency management protocols in Kentucky schools.
• Senate Bill 8, which followed the Sandy Hook shooting in Newtown Connecticut, further codified what went into school safety laws as far as controlling access to buildings, and more emergency planning within schools.
• Senate Bill 1 passed following the Marshall County school shooting in 2018, gave birth to the School Safety and Resiliency Act, along with SB 8 enacted a year later.
“Those are foundational blocks that we have which allows mine and other agencies round the state to implement these school laws,” Akers said. “The School Safety and Resiliency Act is a national model, and I have phone records of at least 15 different states asking me for copies of the law. It’s been posted on our website, and we get anywhere from 8,000 to 15,000 hits per day.”
Ben Wilcox, the state school security marshal at the Department of Criminal Justice Training, and who oversees the School Resource Officer Program, also appeared before the committee.
He said schools are much safer than they were four years ago.
“By going into schools and doing risk assessments, seeing where the numbers were at, the mandates and how they are being followed three years ago compared to now, our numbers are very, very good, and that will be shown in our report when it comes out in August,” Wilcox said.
Wilcox also described the curriculum school resource officers, or SROs, undergo, in their 120-hour training program.
“Tactics, active shooter, firearms training, along with a whole lot of mental health, trauma for students. What we like to say is the majority of your time needs to be caring and loving on kids, but when someone comes in that school, you have to become the tip of the spear and take care of business."
