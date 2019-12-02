Even though he spent his last few days on this earth seriously ill, Edward F. Goins Jr. insisted on driving his granddaughter to school when she needed a ride.
“He would drop everything for his family,” said Jennifer Graves, Edward Goins’ daughter.
The well-known Frankfort insurance agent and devoted Democrat died Friday. He was 78.
In a statement written by his 13-year-old grandson, Garrison Graves, Edward Goins is described as a role model with a strong work ethic who loved his family and had an amazing sense of humor.
“His sense of humor made you laugh no matter what mood you’re in,” Garrison wrote.
Garrison also said his grandfather had a strong love of Frankfort.
Edward Goins was a graduate of Frankfort High School and attended Georgetown College and Eastern Kentucky University. He grew up on a dairy farm and spent his childhood delivering milk and ice door-to-door for Goins Brothers Dairy.
The dairy farm with the original barn and house is still standing off Bald Knob Road. The property is now owned by CowUmet Farm K9 Groom and Board.
At around age 10, Edward Goins started going to work with his father, Edward Franklin Goins Sr., who worked in auctions and real estate.
“I think he liked the fast pace of an auction,” said Frank Goins, Edward Goins’ son
As an adult, Edward Goins joined Pickett and Goins Real Estate and helped develop Indian Hills subdivision.
While building his insurance and real estate career, Edward Goins also started a family. He married his high school sweetheart Joan Ramsey on Aug. 23, 1963. Together they had two children, five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
In 1980, Edward Goins and his brother Kenneth formed Goins and Goins Insurance Agency. The agency changed its name this year to Franklin Goins Insurance Agency to honor Franklin Goins Sr. after Frank Goins rejoined the agency.
The Goins family says Edward Goins’ top two hobbies were playing golf and politics.
He was involved in nearly every Democratic gubernatorial campaign in his adult life. According to Frank Goins, his father was the man for the job when it came to fundraising.
“I think that’s why I’m not involved in politics,” Jennifer Graves joked. “We grew up going to those fundraisers and I would be so bored.”
Edward and Joan Goins would travel the state hosting fundraisers for the Democratic Party and Democratic candidates.
Edward Goins also served as president of the Franklin County Young Democrats and treasurer of the Kentucky House Democratic Caucus at one point.
During Gov. Wendell Ford’s administration in the early 1970s, Edward Goins became the first grand marshal not to ride a horse in an inaugural parade.
Edward Goins intended to ride a horse, but the practice ride did not go well.
“When the horse came back, Dad wasn’t on it,” Frank Goins said. He doesn’t think his dad ever rode a horse again.
Frank Goins and Jennifer Graves couldn’t always join their father on his trips, so he always made sure to have a special surprise for them when he came home, Jennifer said.
She also has fond memories of the other times she’d receive special presents from her dad.
“He was always wearing these shirts with pockets,” Jennifer Graves said. “He’d have candy or money in there and would tell me to reach in for a surprise.”
Among the many favorite memories of his dad, Frank Goins said the first time he shot a gun and when he got his first car, a 1964 blue Mustang convertible, stand out the most.
“I was about 11 or 12,” Frank said of the first time he fired a shotgun. “It scared the living daylights out of me …, but I spent the whole week before collecting jugs and cans so we’d have something to shoot at. We had the best time.”
For Joan Goins, some of her fondest memories come from the times they spent traveling, but it’s hard to share just one.
“They’re all a favorite,” she said.
Services for Edward Goins will be held at First United Methodist Church, where he was a member for 56 years, at 11 a.m. Thursday with Dr. Jack Brewer and Dr. Phil Hill officiating. Burial will follow in Frankfort Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the church.
Read the full obituary here.