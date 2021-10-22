A Frankfort resident has been appointed as a member of the Statewide Council for Vocational Rehabilitation.

Gov. Andy Beshear named Jeff Edwards, who is director of the Kentucky Protection and Advocacy Division, to the position.

He replaces Cynthia Elliot, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring June 27, 2024.

