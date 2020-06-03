The weight of what Gerry Seavo James saw on the Capitol Grounds on May 24 hit him on the drive home.
The image of an effigy of Gov. Andy Beshear hung on a tree during a Second Amendment rights rally reminded James, a black man, of the United States’ dark history of lynchings. James, an independent journalist, was at the rally to document what happened and interview the participants.
“I was driving back home and it just … I was shaken,” James said, adding he thought about Emmett Till, a 14-year-old, black Mississippian who was lynched after being accused of flirting with a white woman in 1955.
The effigy also brought up transgenerational trauma for James.
According to the American Psychological Association, transgenerational trauma is when mass cultural and historical traumas affect future generations.
“The transgenerational effects are not only psychological, but familial, social, cultural, neurobiological and possibly even genetic as well,” according to a 2019 APA article.
Even in 2020, black Americans are still affected by America’s history of slavery, lynchings, discrimination, racism, segregation and more, advocates say.
“I didn’t really understand the term,” James said. “I knew it existed, but like something in the air, like a concept. I think black people, we experience it. I’ve experienced it, but didn’t really have a word for it. But this event actually kind of triggered that for me.”
On Wednesday, James returned to the Capitol grounds for a press conference hosted by Focus On Race Relations: Frankfort, or FORR. The goal of the press conference was to condemn the acts of the rally-goers who crafted the effigy, hung it on a tree and then celebrated its message.
Among the speakers were Frankfort Mayor Bill May, Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells and Ed Powe, president of FORR.
James was also invited to speak and so was Gov. Andy Beshear, who made a surprise appearance at the event.
Wednesday also marked 111 years since John Maxey was lynched on the Singing Bridge in Downtown Frankfort. According to the Equal Justice Initiative (EJI), Maxey was accused of shooting a white “circus man” and was arrested.
A white mob then abducted Maxey from the jail and took him to the Singing Bridge, where a crowd of at least 200 people watched the mob try to hang Maxey from the bridge, but the rope broke. The mob then forced Maxey to climb back up the bridge where they pushed him to his death and shot his corpse multiple times.
“During this era of racial terror, black people accused of crimes were burdened by a presumption of guilt, even before investigation or trial, and white peoples’ allegations against black people were rarely subject to serious scrutiny,” a 2019 EJI article on the lynching reads. “In many cases, the mere suggestion of black-on-white violence, in particular, not only provoked hostile suspicion against black residents and the black community, but also often resulted in mob violence and lynching before the judicial system could or would act.”
In America, lynchings were used to terrorize black Americans and other minority communities into submission. Lynchings were known to be social gatherings, where white onlookers would cheer on the lynch mob while someone was murdered before their eyes. Sometimes spectators would have picnics as they watched.
James told The State Journal on Wednesday that the hanging of Beshear in effigy has had a great effect on Frankfort’s black community, especially in South Frankfort.
The incident has been attributed to a group called the “Three Percenters.” The group defines its members as “patriotic citizens who love their country, their freedoms and their liberty.”
Critics of the group define the Three Percenters as white supremacists and a “far-right militia.”
“They’ve really changed and charged our neighborhood and it's scaring people,” said James, a South Frankfort resident.
Wednesday’s press conference also recognized the recent deaths of black Americans who died at the hands of law enforcement: Minneapolis’ George Floyd and Louisville’s Breonna Taylor.
“Today, our Commonwealth and our nation suffers together, mourning the senseless deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and countless others who died by the hands of bigotry and injustice,” said May, the Frankfort mayor. “... And so it is no surprise that we are sickened and outraged when we see the replica of a man hanged in effigy.”
Wells also shared his thoughts on the recent local and national events, describing the hanging of Beshear in effigy as “too far.”
“I’m gonna tell you today, that’s not who we are,” Wells said. “That’s not who we are in this community. That’s not who we are in this state.”
When James spoke, he recounted the events of the rally where one protester told him to stick around because they were going to hang an effigy. James said “God Bless America,” and Lynyrd Skynyrd's “Free Bird” played in the background. Children were also present.
“All of a sudden, out the organizer’s truck, was a garbage bag. And out of the garbage bag comes the governor,” James said. “... It was just a really emotional scene. If you know anything about lynchings, they were entertainment.”
FORR’s Powe issued a call to action to Frankfort’s leaders and to the community.
“I’m putting the world on notice,” Powe said. “You cannot come into the capital of Kentucky and do a simulated lynching of our governor on our Capitol grounds. We will not be intimidated. We will not stand idly by, but we need you to participate with us as we try to move these discussions on race relations forward.”
Powe called on churches to talk about race and race relations year-round. He called for schools to hire more teachers, administrators and counselors of color. He also called for more people of color in local government, law enforcement, the jail and other departments.
“You can’t have one black person and say ‘we’ve met our quota,’” Powe said.
At the end, Beshear thanked Frankfort for embracing him and his family.
“So what happened to me was fear for a day, a week, and it cannot and does not compare to the fear it was intended to create and has in Kentuckians for hundreds of years,” he said.
When asked what he thinks needs to happen on the local level in Frankfort in order for the black community to heal from the effigy incident, James said he thinks it starts at events like the one on Wednesday.
“I’d like to see more speaking out against symbols of Confederate flags and stuff like that,” James said. “... It’s not just a simple fix. It’s a complex thing. It’s systemic. Here’s what I’ll say: They need to listen to groups like FORR. Listen to folks at (Kentucky State University) and different entities to really formulate a plan.”
