More than 15,000 eggs will be waiting to be found at Lakeview Park on Saturday, April 16.

The Franklin County Fiscal Court and Franklin County Sheriff’s Office are partnering for Easter at Lakeview — an Easter Egg Hunt for children. Registration starts at 12:30 p.m. at the Hancock Pavilion with the hunt to begin at 1 p.m.

“This free, family-oriented community event will offer families an opportunity to enjoy pre-holiday festivities together in their hometown,” said 1st District Magistrate Sherry Sebastian.

Easter at Lakeview Park

Children will be divided into the following age groups: 0-2; 3-4; 5-6; and 7-9 to ensure that every child can share in the joy of finding eggs. There will also be a separate area for Stewart Home and School students to join in the fun.

This is the second year that county government and the sheriff’s office have joined forces for the Easter Egg Hunt. Last year it was a drive-thru event due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to the Easter Egg Hunt, the fiscal court has hosted three movie nights, Thriller dance mobs, cruise-ins and trunk-or-treat events at Lakeview Park.

There is no rain date for the event and only leashed service animals wearing service animal vests will be permitted.

Lakeview Park is located at 118 Park Ave. Families are asked to enter the park through the main entrance of Steadmantown Lane.

