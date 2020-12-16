121620 COVID numbers

The number of COVID-19 patients in the county requiring hospitalization and those being treated in the intensive care unit keeps climbing, as do newly confirmed coronavirus cases.

According to the latest data from the Franklin County Health Department, 21 local residents are hospitalized with the virus, including eight who are in the ICU.

The FCHD reported 25 new cases on Wednesday raising the number of total number of Franklin Countians to have ever contracted COVID-19 to 1,844.

Currently, 225 cases of the coronavirus are active. That number includes 199 cases in the community; 14 in long-term care facilities; and 12 in schools (K-12 and college students and staff).

The health department reports that 25 county residents who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 have died since the start of the global health pandemic in March. Seven of those deaths remain unconfirmed coronavirus deaths as FCHD awaits ruling from the state Department for Public Health.

A total of 1,594 county residents have recovered.

Franklin County continues to be in the red zone, the most severe, on the state's incidence rate map and is averaging 47.3 new daily cases per 100,000 population over the past seven days.

Since Dec. 1, the health department has confirmed 369 COVID-19 cases. November was a record-setting month with 576 cases.

