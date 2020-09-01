090120 Covid cases

The Franklin County Health Department reported eight new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

That brings the county’s total to 488 cases since the pandemic began.

There are 96 cases active in the community and no active cases among long-term care residents.

Virus-related deaths in Franklin County remain at 14, and 378 people have recovered from the virus.

"To date, there have been 761 contacts and 65 of those are currently active that we are monitoring," explained FCHD Deputy Director Brittany Parker.

"We tested 71 individuals at the drive-thru event," she added.

FCHD is offering testing every Tuesday in September. Registration opens at the website fchd.org on the Friday prior to Tuesday’s testing. To register, click on the blue testing button on the website.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 807 new confirmed cases at his press conference Tuesday for a statewide total of 49,185 cases since pandemic began.

Of the 807 new cases, 150 are in kids 18 and younger and 55 are 17- and 18-year-olds.

There were 15 new deaths, bringing the total to 948 Kentuckians whose deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.

The state’s testing positivity rating dropped to 4.4%.

