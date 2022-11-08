Delays due to large voter turnout at several polling places around Frankfort and Franklin County saw this year’s election results take longer to announce than usual, with final tallies for the Frankfort Board of Commissioners not announced until well after 8 pm. 

Incumbent Commissioners Kelly May, Leesa Unger, and Katrisha Waldridge were all reelected, with the fourth spot on the board going to previously-ousted Commissioner Kyle Thompson, who won by a 74-vote margin over Dawn Hale — 3,609 votes (16%) to 3,535 votes (15%).

Kelly May 
Katrisha Waldridge
Leesa Unger
Kyle Thompson

