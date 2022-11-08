Delays due to large voter turnout at several polling places around Frankfort and Franklin County saw this year’s election results take longer to announce than usual, with final tallies for the Frankfort Board of Commissioners not announced until well after 8 pm.
Incumbent Commissioners Kelly May, Leesa Unger, and Katrisha Waldridge were all reelected, with the fourth spot on the board going to previously-ousted Commissioner Kyle Thompson, who wonby a 74-vote margin over Dawn Hale — 3,609 votes (16%) to 3,535 votes (15%).
May, who — if tradition holds — will be serving in his first term as Mayor Pro Tem, received almost 4,596 votes (20%) and led the race along with Waldridge with 4,317 votes (19%) and Unger with 4,276 (19%).
When asked about his new role,Maysaid, “I don’t take this responsibility lightly.I seethis asproofthatpeople are finally looking at what we’re doing as the right way to go. It’s exciting.”
Unger commented on looking forward to “continuing serving our city employees” andworking on creating a benefits system that will continue to put Frankfort on par with similar municipalities in the region.
Waldridge, who was Mayor Pro Tem in her last term, said, “I felt like over the last couple of years the position wasn’t used in the way it should be used in our city. Beinga woman,it can sometimes feel like you are beingtalked over, but I have seen Kelly grow as acommissionerand a person and I look forward to working with the new leadership both here and in the county to move our community forward.”
Returning to the commission, Thompson joked that, “I lost the race for student body president at UK by 40 votes. It only took a quarter of a century to squeak outa win. I am very,very thankful, and words can’t even describe how thankful I am.”
When asked how he hopes towork withthe commission, hereiterated that he wants to focus on“how the city is presented, and how the city will look to companies who are coming in. We need to address our crime problem, our drug problem, our cycle of poverty.
“We have to find new revenuestreams, andthink outside the box on how we’ve done it before.”
Thompson’s return to the commission was something the other winning candidates discussed wanting to approach working with him openly and professionally tokeep the board’s momentum.
“He won his seat, and he will be a commissioner just like any other. I am hopingallthese lawsuits are dropped and we can move on and focus and not waste city money on fighting these. We have tothink about Frankfort and let these other things go,” Waldridge remarked.
According to May, “when I put on the commissioner’s hat, my role and my job are to do exactly that. Everyone has avote,and everyone is equal.
“At the end of the day, we will set our minds to what is best for our community, and we still have a majority of community members that know exactly how we want to head, and we are going to do the work. It’s that simple ... we have the job, now wehave todo the work.”
