With fall being in full swing, so too is the mid-term election season.

Tuesday is the last chance for Kentuckians to register to vote before election day on Nov. 8.

Download PDF General-Election-Sample-Ballot side 1.pdf

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription