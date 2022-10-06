During a presentation to the Fiscal Court in early September, Hancock told the court that not only will there be 12 poling places throughout the county, but also voters will not be beholden to one place to cast their ballot.
"What is great about the 12 is that they will have not restrictions," Hancock said. "Go to whatever location that you want to."
He added, one of the polling places has moved.
"We moved one to the Switzer fire station so that we can stay ADA [Americans with Disabilities] accessible and we are excited to be back in the fire station," he said.
The county clerk said that he is expecting more than 60% voter turnout and he is encouraging voters to take advantage of early voting in order to avoid waiting in long lines.
The early voting locations include; Capital City Activity Center, Yes Arts (the former Frankfort Plant Board building), 317 W. Second St., and Capital City Christian Church, 15 Locust Drive.
They will be open Nov. 3 and 4 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Nov. 5 from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. as well as on election day from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
On election day, Nov. 8 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. all of the polling places throughout the county will be open and any Franklin County resident can cast their ballot at any location.
Collins Lane Elementary, 1 Cougar Lane
Hearn Elementary, 300 Copperleaf Blvd.
Franklin County High School, 1100 E. Main St.
Peaks Mill Elementary, 100 Peaks Mill Road
Western Hills High School, 100 Doctors Drive
Westridge Elementary, 200 Oak Ridge Drive
Bald Knob Fire Station, 355 Flat Creek Road
Switzer Fire Station, 911 Switzer Road
Kentucky State University, Exum Center – 400 E. Main St.
Yes Arts (former FPB building), 317 W. Second St. (early voting location)
Capital City Christian Church, 15 Locust Drive (early voting locatin)
Capital City Activity Center, 202 Medical Heights Drive (early voting location)
