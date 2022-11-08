In a race colored by negative campaign ads against him funded by conservative PACs, Phillip Shepherd defeated opponent Joe Bilby by nearly 5,000 votes, defending his seat on the 48thCircuit Court bench.
“I am honored to have the chance to continue to serve, so I hope to continue to serve in the same tradition that I have been throughout my tenure,” Shepherd saidfrom his election headquarters at the Frankfort Womens’ Club at the corner of Washington andWappingstreets.
“We have had great judges in this community, and we continue to try to live up to the example of the judges who came before us.”
Shepherd amassed 11,079 votes (63%) compared to Bilby's 6,616 (37%)/
Bilby, who serves as counsel in the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, waspart of a larger GOP strategy to flip local judicial races towards their favor, and Shepherd, who frequently butted heads with former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, was a primary target.
Fair Courts America–Kentucky, an Illinois-based right-wing PAC spent over $1.6 million across the state to push for the election ofconservative judges in several races, including severalfor theKentucky Supreme Court.
Email and phone requests for comments from Fair Courts America–Kentuckyregarding this race and ad campaignwent unansweredasofthis article’s publication.
When asked what this victory says about out-of-state funds being usedin an attempt tomanipulate local judicial races, Shepherd commented, “I think this shows that the support of the local community is more important than the attempt of special interest groups to influence things.
“When they pour this much money into a campaign, it is a real threat to the independence of ourjudiciary,and we need to look at ways to address that,” he added.
