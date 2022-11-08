In a race colored by negative campaign ads against him funded by conservative PACs, Phillip Shepherd defeated opponent Joe Bilby by nearly 5,000 votes, defending his seat on the 48th Circuit Court bench. 

“I am honored to have the chance to continue to serve, so I hope to continue to serve in the same tradition that I have been throughout my tenure,” Shepherd said from his election headquarters at the Frankfort Womens’ Club at the corner of Washington and Wapping streets. 

Judge Phillip Shepherd, left, relaxes with supporters following Tuesday's election results. Shepherd defeated Joe Bilby by claiming 63% of the vote. (Anna Latek | State Journal)

