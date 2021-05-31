FPB logo

The Frankfort Plant Board will upgrade facilities in the Leawood/Cloverdale area on Saturday, requiring an electricity outage from 8 a.m. to noon.

The following areas will be affected: Louisville Road from Collins Lane to Leawood Drive, Plaza Park Drive, Thistlewood, Belvoir, Brookhaven, Cross Hill, Raintree, Ridge Road, Thistle Road, Inwood, Edgemount, Leawood Drive, Alpha, Grama, Poa and Bluegrass Avenue.

