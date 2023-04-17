Three Frankfort residents are among the 25 participants in this year’s Leadership Kentucky’s Elevate Kentucky class.

They include Jon Dye with the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, Abigail Gall with the Commonwealth of Kentucky’s Department of Insurance and Amy Su with the Japan/America Society of Kentucky.

Leadership Kentucky

