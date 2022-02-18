Elkhorn Creek came close to reaching minor flood stage at 9.8 feet Friday morning, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Franklin County received 2.79 inches of rain Thursday.

Minor flood stage for the creek is 10 feet.

Water levels are expected to be back in normal range — below 8 feet — by Saturday morning. 

By Friday morning, the Kentucky River had reached 13.28 feet. Flood stage is 31 feet. The river is expected to drop slightly then rise to 15.4 feet by Sunday morning. 

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription