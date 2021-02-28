A flood warning is in effect for the Kentucky River at the Frankfort lock and for Elkhorn Creek at Peaks Mill.
According to the National Weather Service in Louisville, the flood warning will be in effect until further notice.
As of 10:30 a.m. Sunday the Kentucky River at the Frankfort lock was at 14.1 feet. Flood stage is 31 feet.
"The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight to a crest of 34.5 feet Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Thursday evening," the NWS said in a statement, adding that Steele Branch Road floods at the dead end and Stoney Creek Road closes at 33 feet. At 36 feet, Travis Circle, Onans Bend Road and Polsgrove Road flood.
As of 10:15 a.m. Sunday, Elkhorn Creek at Peaks Mill was at 7.43 feet. Flood stage is 10 feet. The creek is predicted to crest at 13.5 feet shortly before 11 a.m. Monday.
There is a 100% chance of rain and possibly a thunderstorm Sunday with a high of 68. New rainfall amounts of ¾ to 1 inch of rain is possible. Winds will be out of the southwest at 13-15 mph with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Showers will continue Sunday night with a low of 39. New precipitation amounts of ½ to ¾ inch of rain is possible.
