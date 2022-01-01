Local emergency management officials are encouraging locals to turn around, don’t drown as streams and creeks throughout Franklin County continue to rise from heavy rain.
Frankfort-Franklin County Emergency Management Director Tommy Russell said the National Weather Service (NWS) in Louisville issued a flood watch for southern Indiana and central Kentucky from 7 p.m. Friday through 10 p.m. Saturday, predicting between 2-4 inches of rain for the area.
Russell said the best advice he can give locals is to “turn around and don’t drown” while on the roads, adding Franklin Countians should not drive through high, standing water.
Emergency management shared a post on Facebook on Friday night to warn locals of the impending heavy rain that was predicted to continue through this evening.
“There is a chance of some stronger straight line winds associated with the passing of this front. We are expecting significant rises on streams and creeks. Elkhorn Creek is expecting to get about a 10-foot rise,” the post reads on the Ready Frankfort Facebook Page.
“The Kentucky River should not reach anywhere near flood levels. If you live on streams and/or creeks, you need to stay aware of the water levels. There could be some pockets of higher amounts of precipitation. With significant rainfall occurring after dark, it is difficult to see water covered roads. Slow down and take routes that don’t flood if possible. Turn around, don’t drown. Also, please don’t drive around barricades that warn of ‘high water.’”
Russell said the Ready Frankfort app for Android and iOS is the best way locals can be weather aware in Franklin County. He added both the free app and its Facebook page will be updated regularly with up-to-date information regarding the flood watch and potential flood warning as water levels continue to rise.
Those in the Frankfort area can also frequent local TV and radio stations for updates, as well as the NWS website at www.weather.gov/lmk.
Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency Saturday as communities across the commonwealth suffered power outages, flash flooding and other damages as a results of serve weather.
“It is devastating that we are once again experiencing severe weather just weeks after the deadly tornadoes hit Western Kentucky. Sadly, some counties have been affected by both of these events,” Beshear said. “We will continue to monitor the weather and provide needed updates. Everyone be aware, stay safe and seek shelter when advised.”
Kentucky Emergency Management Director Michael Dossett said the State Emergency Operations Center has been activated. Personnel from the Kentucky National Guard, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Kentucky State Police and Kentucky Department of Public Health are monitoring the situation from the SEOC.
“Unfortunately, we continue to experience severe weather in the commonwealth as we move into the new year, with impacts across our south central counties experiencing heavy rainfall, flash flooding, tornado strikes and continuous squall lines,” Dossett said. “Please give way to emergency responders operating in numerous counties and stay off of transportation routes today if at all possible.”
Beshear's office released the following steps to help keep residents safe:
- Watch your step. Floodwaters often hide sharp and dangerous debris, like broken glass and metal.
- Wear the appropriate protective clothing and gear such as boots, gloves and safety glasses when it comes to moving debris.
- Stay away from electrical utility equipment after a storm, or if it is wet, to prevent being electrocuted. Report any utility issues to your local utility company.
- Flooded homes are hazards. Get a professional to check for loose wires, mold and hidden damage before re-entering.
- Avoid walking in floodwater. It can be contaminated with oil, gasoline or sewage.
- Use generators or other gas-powered machinery only outdoors and away from windows.
Kentuckians can visit kyem.ky.gov for more information.
