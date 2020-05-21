052220_ElkhornCreek_hb_web-1.jpg

Elkhorn Creek rushes under the Sullivan Lane bridge in Peaks Mill Wednesday afternoon. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

Elkhorn Creek water levels peaked Wednesday at 11.53 feet, 1.53 feet above flood stage.

The National Weather Service predicts that the water levels will drop below flood stage by Thursday morning. 

Kentucky River levels in Frankfort are expected to peak at 28.3 feet Thursday afternoon before beginning to drop. Flood stage for the river is 31 feet.

There is a 30% chance of rain today and 50% on Friday. 

