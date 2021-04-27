The removal of a dangerous dam on one of Frankfort’s most-traveled waterways will have to wait several more weeks.
Beam Suntory spokesperson Sara Roston said that the removal of the Elkhorn Dam, once slated for March, is now planned for the week of June 7.
Beam Suntory operates the Jim Beam Old Grand Dad plant next to the low-head dam on Elkhorn Creek. The dam was built in the early 1900s. Roston said the international spirits company will remove the dam in partnership with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
As of late last week, the plan was to remove the dam in early May, according to a Facebook post from the Bluegrass Wildwater Association. However, Roston said Tuesday that likely rains later this week changed Beam Suntory’s plans.
Canoe and kayak advocates have said for several years that the dam is a serious safety hazard for paddlesport enthusiasts.
Multiple people have drowned at the dam, most recently in October 2018 when 35-year-old kayaker Matthew Hughes, of Lexington, got sucked into the undertow after holding onto a rope for nearly two minutes.
Roston said that she will update the public when a more concrete date for the dam’s removal is announced. She’s also said previously that the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife will capture still images and video footage when the dam is removed, and that residents and visitors should avoid the area when work is underway.
