(courtesy of Bluegrass Wildwater Association)

Once scheduled for the beginning of the month, the removal of the Elkhorn Dam has a new date due to the impact of recent flooding.

Beam Suntory spokesperson Sara Roston said Monday that the dam’s removal is slated for the week of March 29 if weather conditions permit.

Beam Suntory operates the Jim Beam Old Grand Dad plant next to the low-head dam, which was built in the early 1900s. Roston said the international spirits company will remove the dam in partnership with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Beam Suntory is asking curious people to refrain from visiting the site while the work is taking place.

Canoe and kayak advocates have said for several years that the dam provides a serious safety hazard to those interested in recreation on or near the creek. Elkhorn Creek is a popular destination for paddlesport enthusiasts.

Multiple people have drowned at the dam, most recently in October 2018, when 35-year-old kayaker Matthew Hughes, of Lexington, got sucked into the undertow after holding onto a rope for nearly two minutes.

The Bluegrass Wildwater Association (BWA) said in a Facebook post that updates on the project — including photo and video — will be shared as it progresses. Roston said that the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife will capture still images and video footage.

