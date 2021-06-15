Amy Elliott of Frankfort is a member of the Leadership Kentucky Class of 2021.
Leadership Kentucky’s flagship program consists of seven three-day sessions where participants gather to gain insight on Kentucky and its challenges and opportunities.
Throughout the sessions, class members will meet with many of Kentucky’s current leaders and explore the state’s opportunities and resources.
The June through December program will bring the class across the state: Berea in June, Louisville in July, Hopkinsville/Fort Campbell in August, Somerset in September, Paducah/Eddyville in October, Ashland/Morehead in November and Lexington/Frankfort in December.
The sessions will cover topics ranging from business and economic development, arts and tourism, natural resources and the environment, education, healthcare and social issues, agriculture and government.
This year’s class includes 49 participants from across the state representing a variety of public and private sectors. Elliott represents Kentucky Power.
