If you've done something criminally heinous, you could risk doing time at the Little Sandy Correctional Complex on Kentucky 7.
One thing you couldn't find, at least as of Friday morning: a single confirmed COVID-19 case in Sandy Hook, Isonville, Devil Fork, Bruin, Newfoundland, Sideway or anywhere else in Elliott County.
Amy Riddle of St. Claire Healthcare in Morehead said Friday 49 tests — all negative — have been conducted since May 1. She said those numbers come from the Kentucky Department of Public Health.
Elliott County is one of seven locales among Kentucky's 120 counties where no coronavirus cases have been reported. (Bell, Estill, Lee, Magoffin, Robertson and Wolfe are the others.)
“In actuality, given the testing situation, I'm sure it's here,” said Elliott County boys basketball coach Greg Adkins, who has a son and two daughters with wife, Manasha. “But at the same time our folks … are taking it serious; social distancing, staying at home, it's really been a priority.”
Dr. Will Melahn, St. Claire HealthCare’s Chief Medical Officer, says much the same thing.
“While we haven’t had any confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Elliott County, that doesn’t mean no one in the county has or has had the coronavirus,” Melahn wrote in an email. “As the availability for testing in our area continues to expand, it’s likely we will see at least one confirmed case. The citizens of the area have also taken the governor’s orders to stay at home and maintain social distance very seriously, which has helped a lot.”
In a prepared statement, Bluegrass Consulting Group, an Indianapolis company that runs the Elliott Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, said the staff-to-patient ratios are within guidelines and all residents and staff are given personal protective equipment (PPE).
According to Team Kentucky's website, kycovid19.ky.gov, the four counties that border Elliott — Carter, Rowan, Morgan and Lawrence — have reported a combined 11 COVID-19 cases and no deaths. Carter has six, Rowan has three, and Morgan and Lawrence have one each.
Renowned folk artist Minnie Adkins, Greg's grandmother, who lives in Isonville, says she's “doin' well” and feels safe because she's stayed home nearly two months.
“I've not been to church in seven Sundays, so that's seven weeks, 49 days,” she said.
If you want to rile Minnie Adkins, ask her opinion about protesters who want Gov. Andy Beshear to reopen the economy too quickly. “They ain't a-thinkin' of the lives that they may cause to be lost,” she said. “I think that's awful bad for people to act like that.”
The elder Adkins bemoans people's greediness and being ungrateful for what they have. She also seeks the positive amid the pandemic and waits for the day she can return to nearby Newcombe Valley Enterprise Baptist Church.
“I think if people gets through this and they can love each other and wanna help each other and be humble, I think it'll be wonderful,” she said. “We can hope that it does.”
Riddle said testing will be conducted at St. Claire's Morehead campus. People don't have to have symptoms to be tested, but pre-screening and appointments are required.
Jaxon Salyers, 10, and his 7-year-old brother Abram were home Friday in Sandy Hook completing NTI (non-traditional instruction) lessons. Jaxon would be “a little bit” worried when a new case finally hits Elliott County, and Abram is content to stay home or go fishing at Little Sandy Creek.
“It feels good,” Abram said, “'cause I get to spend more time with my mommy and my daddy.”
