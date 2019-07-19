The former Frankfort police chief who began working at the Franklin County Sheriff's Office earlier this year has resigned from his post.
Maj. Travis Ellis turned in his two weeks’ notice to Sheriff Chris Quire on July 8. His resignation was effective Friday. Ellis, who started in April, was the FCSO’s public information officer and oversaw personnel matters, grants, administrative staff and day-to-day functions.
In his letter to Quire, Ellis said that because of the recent growth of his business, Blue Line Home Inspections, he was "struggling to find a balance between the Sheriff's Office workload and my business workload." He wrote that he started the business after retiring from the Frankfort Police Department.
"It’s not fair to this agency or administration to dedicate half of my time to both," Ellis said to Quire. "At this junction I’m going to pursue my business full time. I sincerely appreciate the opportunity to work here for you."
Ellis told The State Journal on Friday that he started Blue Line Home Inspections after retiring from the Frankfort Police Department in February. He worked in law enforcement for 22 years and said he expects to continue his business for the next 10-15 years.
When he first agreed to work at FCSO, Ellis thought that he would be there for a year or two while setting up his business, but it picked up rapidly. He said that he does home inspections throughout central and northern Kentucky.
"I'm turning away customers to go to work," Ellis said, adding that the business offers home inspections for things like pre-listing or getting a warranty. He said he is licensed by the state and insured for the business. Ellis also plans to soon hire employees, some of whom will be from Frankfort.
Quire said on Friday that Ellis has helped FCSOin his short tenure with personnel, grants and records. They both understood that the position wasn't going to be particularly lengthy.
"We hate to see him go, but we understand," Quire said, wishing Ellis the best with his business.
The sheriff added that he will fill Ellis' role in the long term, perhaps by the first of next year.
When Ellis retired as chief of police at the FPD five months ago, he told The State Journal that he was retiring due to a continual officer shortage, an increasing amount of stress and lack of family time.
On Friday, he explained that many retired law enforcement officers will "bounce from place to place" for different reasons, but his departure from FCSO just had to do with the amount of time he could commit to the office.
Ellis said he still plans to be active in the Frankfort community, as it has "a place in my heart." As a law enforcement officer, he enjoyed serving citizens of the commonwealth and plans to continue that in his business.
"I'm excited. I'll still be involved in Frankfort," he added.