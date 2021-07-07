The Frankfort Plant Board has been named as an approved participant in the Emergency Broadband Benefit, a new Federal Communications Commission (FCC) program. The temporary benefit will help to lower the cost of broadband service for eligible households impacted by the pandemic.

“We are pleased to offer this federal benefit to our community and encourage our eligible customers to apply,” said FPB General Manager Gary Zheng. “As a public utility, we focus on local needs and we know this program will enhance opportunities for those who are struggling in our community.”

The $3.2 billion Emergency Broadband Benefit program provides a discount of up to $50 per month toward broadband service for eligible households.

“Our community and our world depend on quality broadband to stay connected and to access resources that uphold our quality of life,” said Frankfort Mayor Layne Wilkerson. “We appreciate FPB’s effort to participate in this program that will connect eligible households to jobs, critical healthcare services, virtual education opportunities and more.”

A household is eligible if one member of the household meets at least one of the criteria below: 

  • Has an income that is at or below 135% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines or participates in certain assistance programs, such as SNAP, Medicaid or the FCC’s Lifeline program;
  • Approved to receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision, in the 2019-2020 or 2020-2021 school year;
  • Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year;
  • Experienced a substantial loss of income through job loss or furlough since Feb. 29, 2020, and the household had a total income in 2020 at or below $99,000 for single filers and $198,000 for joint filers;
  • Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating provider’s existing low-income or COVID-19 program.

For more information and step-by-step instructions, go to https://fpb.cc/ebb or call 502-352-4372.

 

