The Emergency Community Food Pantry is celebrating its 40th anniversary Tuesday, and it’s doing so quietly.
“Because of COVID we’re not really planning anything,” Food Pantry President Regina Wink-Swinford said. "We don’t think we can safely do anything.
“Just thanking people and working hard.”
That’s what the food pantry has been doing for 40 years.
In the past 10 years, according to a release from the food pantry, more than 1,710,000 meals have been distributed to those experiencing hunger.
The pantry is run entirely by volunteers. Partner organizations take requests for food assistance, and the Resource Office for Social Ministries (ROSM) vets the requests.
The requests are then sent to the food pantry, where volunteers bag the food. The partner organizations are notified and make sure the food gets to the people who make the requests.
COVID made a difference in how the food pantry worked, but in an unexpected way.
“It seemed the people we were helping were working people,” Wink-Swinford said. “With SNAP or increased unemployment benefits, our numbers actually went down.”
That didn’t mean less work for the food pantry. It meant different ways to meet the needs of the community.
One was with Backpack Snacks, which provides children non-perishable, easy-to-prepare food to make sure they have enough food on weekends and holidays.
“With the Backpack Snack we’re sending home a small meal once a month, and we’re including information they can have on hand if they need it,” Wink-Swinford said.
“Backpack Snacks are really small individual meals, and we send small family meals. This month is was sauce, spaghetti and fruit. It’s a small meal a family can share, and we send information to let them know what’s available to them if they need to get some groceries.”
The pantry is also working with the Missions Clinic and Franklin County Health Department, providing food bags to give to anyone currently in need.
There’s also a program for people with health issues such as diabetes and hypertension.
“A lot of our shelf-stable products are not good for people with different health conditions,” Wink-Swinford said.
People with certain health issues may be given a voucher to be used at Save A Lot for any food they may need.
“We partnered with the Farmers Market during the growing season,” Wink-Swinford said, “and families with children 17 and younger could get a voucher for fresh vegetables to supplement what we’ve given them.”
The pantry also had a produce drop-off this summer in South Frankfort, and anyone who came was given fresh produce.
Wink-Swinford has been working with the food pantry for about 10 years.
“I started out as a volunteer,” she said. “I was homeschooling my son at the time, and we’d go once a month, and it wasn’t very long I was going more.
“If you show up enough you’ll be on the board,” Wink-Swinford said with a laugh, “and if you’re not careful, next thing you know you’ll be president.”
Wink-Swinford is in her third year as president and will be transitioning out in May. Jonathan Vaught is the president elect.
There are 14 members on the pantry’s board.
“The board is all volunteers, and everyone is doing something,” Wink-Swinford said. “No one is there to have it on their resumé. It’s an amazing board.”
The partner organizations that accept food applications for anyone in Frankfort and Franklin County are Buck Run Baptist Church, Capital City Christian Church, First Christian Church, Hillcrest Baptist Church, Memorial Baptist Church, Point Community Church, the Salvation Army and the Simon House.
Anyone in need of food may contact one of these partners to be connected with the food pantry’s services.
With COVID-related eviction moratoriums ending, Wink-Swinford said the number of those seeking assistance may increase.
“They may have to decide if they’ll buy food or pay rent,” she said.
“There’s no way to know, but numbers seem to be creeping up,” Wink-Swinford added. “It’s crazy. One day we’ll have two orders, and they next day we’ll have 13, but it feels like the numbers are creeping back up.”
According to the release from the food pantry, the food distributed is paid for by donations and grants, donated by local farmers, and collected from local food businesses.
It’s a network that’s worked well for the Emergency Community Food Pantry.
“This is a very generous community,” Wink-Swinford said, “and they’ve really given to us.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.