The Emergency Community Food Pantry of Franklin County will host a Hunger Awareness Luncheon on Tuesday, April 25, at First United Methodist Church.

The purpose of the luncheon is to call attention to hunger issues in Franklin County and to seek sustaining partners to help address the needs of hungry families.

