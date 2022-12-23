Representatives from the Emergency Community Food Pantry of Franklin County spoke to the Franklin County Fiscal Court during its regular meeting on Dec. 16.
Jonathan Vaught, one of the pantry's board members, told the court that the organization has begun to outgrow its facility located at 102 Lakeview Court.
Vaught said that over the past year, the pantry has served 62,000 more meals than the last calendar year. He said that because their workload is getting bigger, so too is the need for space.
"We have about the most basic mission and mandates and that is to feed hungry people," he told the magistrates. "The future of the food pantry, I would like to say that we need less space, it is not a good thing to say that we need more. The crux of our future is that we are exploring ways to improve our efficiency and ease of use, safety for volunteers and also being better prepared for emergencies with out ability to store and palletize food and be able to turn around and distribute it."
After his initial presentation Vaught then went into detail with the construction project that is planned for the facility.
He said the organization intends to build a shelter on the side of the building that will be able to fit at least two box trucks that could provide shelter from the elements during the deliveries and pick-ups of large quantities of food.
Other than the expansion of square footage on the building, the pantry's board would also like to construct two separate circular driveways that would also help facilitate pick-ups and drop-offs, especially at a time of local emergency where high volumes of people coming through would be a factor.
In order to build these additions, the food pantry will buy just over a half-acre of land from the county. The plot lies between the existing food pantry and Steadmantown Lane, also known as Lot 9.
After Vaught's presentation, the fiscal court consulted with Robert Hewitt, the county's planning and zoning director, as to what else could potentially be built on that plot.
It was established that due to its size and proximity to a storm ditch, the options were quite limited. Hewitt went on to assess the lands worth at $1,055.
The fiscal court voted unanimously in favor of the sale of the land to the food pantry at the price that Hewitt quoted.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.