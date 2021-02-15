Editor's note: This story was updated at 1:04 p.m. and 3:58 p.m. on Feb. 15 to add information about Kentucky State University and the Franklin County Courthouse.
With two winter storms projected to hit the area this week and temperatures dipping into single digits, the Frankfort-Franklin County Office of Emergency Management is urging residents to take necessary precautions, including avoiding all non-essential travel.
Officials also ask motorists to utilize off-street parking options in order to allow snowplows full access for clearing roadways.
The National Weather Service in Louisville issued a winter storm warning for Franklin and surrounding counties from Sunday night through Tuesday afternoon and predicted total snow accumulations of 3-7 inches.
Tuesday’s high temperature is expected to reach only 23 with wind chill values as low as 4. An overnight low of 9 is predicted Tuesday night into Wednesday.
Emergency management will continue to provide updates via the city and county websites, social media and the Ready Frankfort app and Facebook page.
In the event of a large snowfall, essential routes will be cleared first and motorists are encouraged to exercise patience as crews work safely and efficiently to clear roadways throughout the storm.
A non-emergency hotline number has been established for residents needing transportation assistance or weather-related questions and information at 502-352-2252.
Power outages and downed power lines may be reported to the Frankfort Plant Board by calling 502-352-4372.
The Frankfort Fire Department reminds residents to be mindful with the use of portable generators and other heating mechanisms in the event of power outages.
City and County staff will be working to clear roadways, run sanitation and transit services as allowable. Any changes to these services will be posted as they become available to City and County social media. Updates to state COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinics will also be provided as they become available.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) crews have been working since Sunday night and will continue treating roads throughout the storm.
“What we’re facing is three winter storms in eight days,” said KYTC Secretary Jim Gray. “This next round of winter weather will bring varying conditions across the state, but what remains constant is our crew’s commitment to maintaining mobility along critical routes and our plea to the public to avoid unnecessary travel.”
A brief break in the winter weather is expected Wednesday with cloudy skies and a high near 28. There is a 90% chance of snow showers after 8 p.m. Wednesday night as temperatures dip into the mid-20s.
Snow showers are predicted to continue Thursday into Thursday night with a daytime high of 35 and an overnight low of 19. The NWS forecast calls for cloudy skies Friday with a high near 26. The low temperature Friday night is expected to be 9.
Out of an abundance of caution and safety, the Kentucky State University campus is on a delayed opening and early closing schedule from Tuesday through Friday. Instruction will occur virtually. This week’s events and activities will be rescheduled.
Campus will open at 10:30 a.m. and close at 2:30 p.m. on those days. Employees are encouraged to use liberal leave and work with their supervisor to ensure offices and responsibilities are covered while teleworking or using liberal leave.
The university community is advised to monitor weather conditions closely and be cautious as the weather changes.
Per order of the Kentucky Supreme Court, judicial centers including the Franklin County Courthouse will be closed Tuesday. Cases scheduled for Franklin District Court will be continued and renoticed for a future date.
The Franklin County Attorney‘s office will also be closed.
