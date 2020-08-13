The Frankfort City Commission voted 4-1 Thursday 4-1 to appoint Frankfort-Franklin County Emergency Management Director Tom Russell as interim city manager.
Russell will replace former City Manager Keith Parker, who was ousted in a 3-2 vote on Monday.
“He knows how to work with people across all spectrums,” Mayor Bill May said of Russell. “His tremendous understanding of leadership is second to none, and I believe he will be a very calming hand when we need that right now.”
Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge opposed Russell’s appointment, though she has spoken highly of his character in past meetings. Still, she questioned moving Russell from his position.
Waldridge said that “75% of his time day-to-day is emergency management with COVID right now.”
“I think it is irresponsible and poor leadership to move him out of his position and into the city manager position,” she said.
Waldridge was the most vocal supporter of Parker before his firing on Monday. She joined Commissioner Scott Tippett in opposing the ouster.
Parker, in his first public comment following his firing, told The State Journal on Wednesday that he supports Russell being named interim city manager.
“I think staff and the community should support Tommy,” Parker said. “There are some negotiations going on now that will change our community forever and we need to show some sort of continuity for our community.”
Commissioners John Sower and Eric Whisman also offered strong words of support for Russell at Thursday’s meeting.
“From this point on you will be the face of city government,” Sower said. “We all have detractors and supporters out there. Let’s change those detractors into supporters with your wonderful work in this interim position.”
Whisman agreed, and implied that he thinks Waldridge’s no vote was an example of “playing politics.”
“I’ve never been more impressed with an employee that I have dealt with in my entire career thus far,” Whisman said. “I believe that there is no better person than Mr. Russell for this position … . I believe anyone that would not support him is ... not keeping the interests of our community foremost but is instead playing politics.”
Russell will be Frankfort's sixth city manager in the past 10 years.
Waldridge has said previously that she is organizing a rally in support of Parker at noon Friday behind City Hall.
I like Tommy Russell, and consider him an old friend, going back 50 years. He has always exhibited his competence and professionalism in his service to our community, and we are lucky to have him. His skill sets will serve him well in this interim position, no doubt about it. He is very deserving of the high praise bestowed upon him by Commissioners Sower and Whisman.
However, I cannot turn a blind eye to the valid points that Commissioner Waldridge brought to the table about the wisdom of moving our top emergency coordinator, who spends 75% + of his time on the COVID-19 pandemic, to this interim City Manager’s position.
Her reluctance goes well beyond the accusations of Sower snd Whisman’s empty inference that she is simply “playing politics”. That is but a cheap shot! First off, she is not playing, and they should refrain from throwIng stones when they live in glass houses, or in Eric’s situation, a glass apartment.
The optics of firing of the City Manager without a full public explanation, smacks of playing politics much more than anything Commissioner Waldridge has done to date. She nearly always explains her votes when necessary, and I challenge them to do the same!
