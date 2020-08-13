Tom Russell
The Frankfort City Commission voted 4-1 Thursday 4-1 to appoint Frankfort-Franklin County Emergency Management Director Tom Russell as interim city manager.

Russell will replace former City Manager Keith Parker, who was ousted in a 3-2 vote on Monday.

“He knows how to work with people across all spectrums,” Mayor Bill May said of Russell. “His tremendous understanding of leadership is second to none, and I believe he will be a very calming hand when we need that right now.”

Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge opposed Russell’s appointment, though she has spoken highly of his character in past meetings. Still, she questioned moving Russell from his position.

Waldridge said that “75% of his time day-to-day is emergency management with COVID right now.”

“I think it is irresponsible and poor leadership to move him out of his position and into the city manager position,” she said.

Waldridge was the most vocal supporter of Parker before his firing on Monday. She joined Commissioner Scott Tippett in opposing the ouster.

Parker, in his first public comment following his firing, told The State Journal on Wednesday that he supports Russell being named interim city manager.

“I think staff and the community should support Tommy,” Parker said. “There are some negotiations going on now that will change our community forever and we need to show some sort of continuity for our community.”

Commissioners John Sower and Eric Whisman also offered strong words of support for Russell at Thursday’s meeting.

“From this point on you will be the face of city government,” Sower said. “We all have detractors and supporters out there. Let’s change those detractors into supporters with your wonderful work in this interim position.”

Whisman agreed, and implied that he thinks Waldridge’s no vote was an example of “playing politics.”

“I’ve never been more impressed with an employee that I have dealt with in my entire career thus far,” Whisman said. “I believe that there is no better person than Mr. Russell for this position … . I believe anyone that would not support him is ... not keeping the interests of our community foremost but is instead playing politics.”

Russell will be Frankfort's sixth city manager in the past 10 years.

Waldridge has said previously that she is organizing a rally in support of Parker at noon Friday behind City Hall.

 

