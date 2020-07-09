Gov. Andy Beshear issued an emergency order Thursday requiring Kentuckians to wear face coverings in public to prevent a growing spread of the coronavirus.
"You can think there’s some liberty component, but that ends when you put the health and safety of someone else at risk," Beshear said near the end of a Capitol rotunda briefing at which he announced and explained his decision.
The governor said enforcement would start with warnings, but businesses that fail to enforce the rule could be fined or shut down. He said the latter option would apply to an unnamed Western Kentucky restaurant where he said employees did not wear masks last weekend.
He said restaurant customers would be required to wear masks except when eating. He said that rule in bars would "go a long way," but he will meet with bar owners Friday to talk about "what other steps they could take to prevent congregation. . . . I want to give them the opportunity to stay open if they're willing to do the things they need to."
Beshear said he had hoped to avoid issuing the order, “but it’s time to get serious. It's time to stop our escalation now. It's time to push these numbers back down to a reasonable plateau.”
The governor said the order would be in effect for 30 days, during which "I want to see how well we can do." He said he would based future action on numbers of cases, the positive-test rate and hospital capacity. "I believe if we all embrace this, we could even eventually see a decline," he said.
At another point, he said perhaps 20% of Kentuckians resist masks due to "personal pride or some belief that we have liberty to spread this thing to others and therefore shouldn’t have wear something like this." He said it would come down to whether . . . we truly care about each other and our economy . . . put those feelings aside and serve the greater good."
Privett issued the order in a lawsuit filed by Evans Orchard & Cider Mill of Georgetown, seeking relief from Beshear's limits on attendance at the agri-tourism facility. The injunction bars Beshear from enforcing any emergency order against the business "or any of the 547 other such registered facilities.
Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who joined the lawsuit, announced the ruling in a press release: “The governor cannot issue broad, arbitrary executive orders apart from the requirements of state law. . . This is a clear win for the rule of law and will help Kentucky families and businesses across the commonwealth who have suffered and continue to suffer financial losses and economic hardship because of the governor’s executive orders.”
In other COVID-19 news Thursday:
• Beshear reported four more deaths from COVID-19, raising the state's death toll to 612. The fatalities were a 93-year-old woman from Clark County; a 79-year-old man from Edmonson County; a 94-year-old man from Knox County; and a 61-year-old man from Pike County.
• Counties with more than 10 new cases were Jefferson, 86; Fayette, 42; Daviess, 15; Warren, 13; Bell, 12, and Boone, 11. Beshear said people in Bell County "will tell you how quickly you can got from having just a handful of cases to a significant number just in the last three or four days."
• The governor urged Kentuckians to get tested for the virus: "If you are regularly in contact with other people it’s time to get tested."
• Some test providers and insurers have required an order from a clinician for a test, but Stack said the state has issued an order banning such requirements.
• Beshear warned against vacationing on a beach in Florida, which is a COVID-19 hotspot: "You’re likely to bring COVID back, and it will hurt your community."
• A horse named Fauci won a race at Keeneland Race Course. Dr. Anthony Fauci is well known as the nation's top infectious-disease specialist.
