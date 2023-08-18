081923_Accident_cv.jpg

Emergency responders work the scene of a multi-vehicle accident on U.S. 127 North near the Highway 898 intersection Friday afternoon. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

Around 1 p.m. Friday, emergency responders were called to the scene of a multi-vehicle accident on U.S. 127 North near the Black Oak Drive/Shadrick Ferry Road intersection.

Multiple injuries are being reported. Franklin County Sheriff's Office deputies, Frankfort police, city and county fire, rescue and EMS personnel were on scene.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription