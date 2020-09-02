The Empty Bowls fundraiser for the Franklin County Women and Family Shelter will look a bit differently this year.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event — slated for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 27 — will be curbside pickup only.
Potters at Broadway Clay will provide more than 100 handmade bowls and First Christian Church is making the chili.
Orders are accepted online at https://www.fcwomenandfamilyshelter.org/ and are $10 for an individual serving with all the fixin’s and a handmade bowl; $20 for a quart of chili with all the fixin’s and a handmade bowl; and $30 for a gallon of chili with all the fixin’s and a handmade bowl. Those who want multiple handmade bowls should order multiple individual servings.
Checks can be mailed to the Franklin County Women and Family Shelter at 303 E. Third St., Frankfort, KY 40601.
Because of the global health pandemic, organizers are limiting contact as much as possible and offering 15-minute time slots to pickup the chili.
Participants can choose their time slots —11-11:15 a.m.; 11:15-11:30 a.m.; 11:30-11:45 a.m.; 11:45 a.m.-noon; noon to 12:15 p.m.; 12:15-12:30 p.m.; 12:30-12:45 p.m.; 12:45-1 p.m.; 1-1:15 p.m.; 1:15-1:30 p.m.; 1:30-1:45 p.m.; and 1:45-2 p.m.
Participants are asked to wear facial coverings and practice social distancing. All food handlers will follow COVID-19 protocols and volunteers will be masked when delivering food to your car window.
For more information, visit the website.
