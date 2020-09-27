Not only did many local families get out of cooking duties Sunday, but they did so for a good cause.
The Empty Bowls fundraiser — a chili dinner with all the fixin’s complete with a handmade bowl from potters at Broadway Clay — became a curbside event in the parking lot at First Christian Church on Ann Street due to the coronavirus pandemic. But that didn’t seem to hamper the spirits of those who came out to help.
“When we made it a curbside event, we had such a good response,” said Blair Hecker, a board member at the Franklin County Women and Family Shelter — the sole recipient of the fundraiser.
Board members volunteered at the event, which had a total of 100 online chili preorders and 114 preordered bowls.
First Christian Church members made all of the chili — including preorders for 65 single bowls, 35 quarts and 10 gallons.
“With 100% of the proceeds going back to the shelter, that is huge, especially this year,” explained Megan Sauter, of Broadway Clay, one of the potters who donated 145 handmade empty bowls for the event.
While registering online, participants were able to select a 15-minute window to pick up their chili and bowls on Sunday.
“It comes in spurts,” Sauter added.
Those wishing to donate to the shelter may do so online at https://www.fcwomenandfamilyshelter.org/support.html
Checks can be mailed to the Franklin County Women and Family Shelter at 303 E. Third St., Frankfort, KY 40601.
WesBanco was the title sponsor.
