In the late 1800s through early 1900s the Frankfort Fire Department, then located at 307 W. Main St., was under the direction of Edmund Hobbs Taylor (no relation to E.H. Taylor, the Whiskey King). 

Taylor initially served as a pipe-man, or "hydrant man," then as an electrician, before taking the role of fire chief. He was paid $45 a month. 

060723_EngineHouseCoffee_hb_web-9.jpg

Information regarding Edmund Hobbs Taylor, who served as Frankfort Fire Department fire chief from the late 1800s through early 1900s, fills an arch at Engine House Coffee on West Main Street. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
060723_EngineHouseCoffee_hb_web-4.jpg

Bill Cull points to the image of an old call sheet used by the fire department at Engine House Coffee on West Main Street. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
060723_EngineHouseCoffee_hb_web-3.jpg

Haleigh Best makes a coffee at Engine House Coffee on West Main Street. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
060723_EngineHouseCoffee_hb_web-8.jpg

Jesse Best makes a coffee at Engine House Coffee. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
060723_EngineHouseCoffee_hb_web-1.jpg

Roasted whole coffee beans from City Roastery, out of Georgetown, are available for purchase at Engine House Coffee on West Main Street. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

