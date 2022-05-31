The city has taken the first steps toward a major renovation of the Holmes Street corridor.
In November U.S. Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky., announced that the city was the recipient of a $616,000 federal grant funded through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. The grant will support revitalization efforts in the Holmes Street corridor.
At last week’s city commission meeting, leaders unanimously voted those funds — along with a $153,831 match from the city — will be paid to Strand Associates, a Lexington-based engineering and design firm that has worked with the city on several recent projects including both the TIGER grant and Thorobred Trail.
The city went through a qualifications-based selection process and received proposals from three professional services firms and selected Strand Associates. A fee of $769,831 was negotiated and the anticipated completion of this phase of the project is June 2023.
According to the agreement, the project will include a “complete street” reconstruction of Holmes Street from High Street to Wilkinson Boulevard and enhancements to High Street from Main Street to Holmes Street.
Types of work anticipated to be included in the preliminary engineering on High Street from Main to Holmes streets include:
• Enhancing the pedestrian accommodations.
• Connecting the Holmes Street corridor with the Thorobred Trail, a former rail line that has been converted to a recreational trail to link Kentucky State University with downtown Frankfort.
• Connecting the Second Street TIGER grant project to the Holmes Street corridor.
• Enhancing the gateway and improve the transition at the head of the project — Capital Avenue and East Main.
Types of work anticipated to be included in the preliminary engineering on Holmes Street from High Street to U.S. 127 include:
• Reviewing traffic calming alternatives.
• Reducing and restricting access points along the corridor.
• Adding sidewalks and establishing crosswalks for neighborhood residents.
• Enhancing bicycle accommodations.
• Enhancing bus stops and transit accessibility.
• Developing trailheads that connect to existing trails.
• Enhancing existing gateways on the downtown and Wilkinson Boulevard ends of the corridor.
• Upgrading lighting and signage.
• Adding green infrastructure to manage stormwater runoff.
Per the agreement, completion dates for documents to be delivered to the city are March 15, 2023, for preliminary plan review and environmental base studies; April 15, 2023, for approval of environmental base studies; May 1, 2023, for preliminary line and grade inspection and submittal of Categorical Exclusion (CE), a class of actions that a Federal agency has determined, after review by CEQ, do not individually or cumulatively have a significant effect on the human environment and for which, therefore, neither an environmental assessment nor an environmental impact statement is normally required, checklist to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC); June 15, 2023, for submittal of design executive summary; and June 22, 2023, for approval of CE by KYTC.
The city or the firm may terminate the agreement in whole or in part after giving written notice to the other party at least 30 days in advance.
