Bonnie Reeves and Frank Kemper will be playing May 26 from 7-10 p.m. at the VFW Post 4075, 102 E. Second St. Admission will be $8 per person or $15 per couple. Must be 21 to enter, and no outside food or drinks will be allowed.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription