The entire Farmdale Water District is under a boil water advisory until further notice.
Officials informed The State Journal on Wednesday afternoon that the district is experiencing fluctuating chlorine levels and issued the boil water advisory as a precautionary measure.
All cooking and drinking water should be brought to a rapid boil for three minutes before use.
The district is continuing to monitor the situation and is keeping water flowing to correct the issue, officials said. They are hoping to test again Friday and possibly lift the advisory by Saturday.