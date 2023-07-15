010420_19thAmendmentBillSigning_submitted.jpg

Surrounded by members of the Kentucky Equal Rights Association, former Gov. Edwin P. Morrow signs the bill ratifying 19th Amendment, making Kentucky the 24th state to ratify, on Jan. 6, 1920. (Photo courtesy the Library of Congress)

 Library of Congress

Friday, July 21 will be the 100th anniversary of the introduction of the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) at Seneca Falls, New York — birthplace of the women’s suffrage movement. Introducing the ERA at Seneca Falls was a highly symbolic strategy, and the clever strategist was Alice Paul.

The movement to extend voting rights to women had been launched at Seneca Falls in 1848 and, after 72 long years of struggle, had finally produced the 19th Amendment to the Constitution on Aug. 26, 1920. Though Alice Paul had joined the suffrage movement only in its final decade, her assertive style of leadership was extremely influential in achieving ratification.

