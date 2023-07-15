Surrounded by members of the Kentucky Equal Rights Association, former Gov. Edwin P. Morrow signs the bill ratifying 19th Amendment, making Kentucky the 24th state to ratify, on Jan. 6, 1920. (Photo courtesy the Library of Congress)
Friday, July 21 will be the 100th anniversary of the introduction of the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) at Seneca Falls, New York — birthplace of the women’s suffrage movement. Introducing the ERA at Seneca Falls was a highly symbolic strategy, and the clever strategist was Alice Paul.
The movement to extend voting rights to women had been launched at Seneca Falls in 1848 and, after 72 long years of struggle, had finally produced the 19th Amendment to the Constitution on Aug. 26, 1920. Though Alice Paul had joined the suffrage movement only in its final decade, her assertive style of leadership was extremely influential in achieving ratification.
She was the passive militant who uncompromisingly led the National Woman’s Party through marches, picketing, being arrested, jailed and physically brutalized in the prison system of the times.
Obtaining the right to vote overturned centuries of what had been called “the woman’s sphere” — which meant her “place” was in service to husband, home, childbearing and child rearing. Women had no legal rights to anything — wealth, clothing, even their own children — and all decisions lawfully were reserved to the husband alone.
Education and the professions were virtually closed to girls and women because, the saying went, such pursuits were “much too strenuous for their delicate nature.” Being denied the vote was just one among many obstacles women had endured for generations.
Paul recognized that gaining the voting right, though vital, would be slow to overturn centuries of the many other customs that habitually held women down. Seeking to build on the momentum achieved through the new voting rights — including the support of many men who upheld women’s equality —she and her compatriots introduced the ERA less than three years later.
Paul believed in making an event special and beautiful, so her plan was to introduce the new amendment to the public during the 75th anniversary of the Seneca Falls Convention. The celebration involved a grand display of pageantry, with yellow, white and purple banners displayed for three miles.
The women and girls of Seneca Falls performed a special dance presentation. And, there on July 21, 1923, at the birthplace of women’s voting rights, the Equal Rights Amendment was launched.
Unfortunately, promotion of the new amendment was not matched by the measure of public interest that voting rights had attracted. Initially, the proposed Equal Rights Amendment was supported only by the National Women’s Party.
Among other things, many women feared that if the ERA became law they would lose hard-won protective labor laws. Though support built slowly, the ERA would languish for decades — until the 1960s.
That decade witnessed a new surge of protests and demands for social change, with many women questioning expectations of their place in society and protesting the many limitations that still persisted. A new organization — the National Organization for Women (NOW) — was organized around a principal goal to add the Equal Rights Amendment to the Constitution.
This second wave for women’s rights, like the original suffragists, would be faced by many opponents both male and female. And, as in the battle for the 19th Amendment, ERA opponents found much support.
The Amendment has never overcome this opposition and remains unratified to this day.
On Friday, July 21, the public is invited to an acknowledgment of the Equal Rights Amendment’s 100th anniversary at the Paul Sawyier Public Library, where a timeline of ERA history will be displayed from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Guests will enjoy refreshments and social time, and will be invited to share their own ERA experiences.
We would love to hear your story if you have been involved in this history. You also will be invited to add a stitch to a new banner celebrating Women’s Equality Day upcoming on Aug. 26 — the 103rd anniversary of women gaining the right to vote.
