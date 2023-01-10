Evergreen Road (KY 1665) will be closed Thursday as a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet contractor will be demolishing an Interstate 64 overpass bridge.

Road closed

KYTC advises motorists of the closure from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Interstate 64 overpass bridges (mile point 3.1). Motorists can utilize U.S. 60 and U.S. 127 as a detour. The closure is part of a bridge replacement project on I-64 that includes the pair of bridges over Evergreen Road. Two lanes of traffic will be maintained in both directions on I-64.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription