When Everyday Matters closed on March 20 because of the coronavirus pandemic, it meant its 54 clients would have to stay home.
Everyday Matters is a day center for adults with disabilities and provides residential assistance in the Frankfort community.
Of its 54 clients, three live at home with their families and the rest live in 18 houses in Frankfort. They haven’t been able to see the Everyday Matters staff, their families or friends since March 20.
“They ask me on a regular basis, when is this stuff going to be over? When can I go shopping? When can I go bowling? When can I go out to eat? When can I get a haircut? Those types of things,” said Kristi Buffenmyer, executive director of Everyday Matters.
That changed for a little while Thursday afternoon when Everyday Matters hosted a reverse parade for its clients, who were in cars that rode around the EDM building. The clients received a goody bag and cupcakes, and they remained in their cars throughout the parade.
Each of the 18 houses is home to three clients, who have remained together since March 20.
“They can ride in a car with the people they live with,” Buffenmyer said. “They can go through a drive-thru and get a meal to take home, and they can go for walks in their neighborhoods.
“Exactly a week ago we put in Zoom meetings. The houses have laptop computers, and they can have Zoom meetings and communicate with each other virtually.”
Before the closure, 28 clients came to EDM’s day program with the rest going to another day program, their place of employment or a shelter workshop such as Frankfort Habilitation.
That all came to a stop on March 20.
Linda Taylor was at the parade Thursday with her daughter, Debbie Israel, to see Danny Taylor, Linda’s son and Debbie’s brother.
Taylor used to live in Louisville and take Danny home on weekends. She has since moved to Frankfort, where she can make regular visits to Danny’s home.
Since the closure, she’s Facetimed Danny once and saw him on his birthday.
“It’s been hard,” Taylor said, “but I think the EDM staff is doing a good job of keeping him safe.”
Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday that adult day centers may reopen on June 29 following CDC guidelines.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.