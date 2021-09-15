An exhibit featuring a book compiled by three local women descended from early families in Frankfort is on display at the Paul Sawyier Public Library through September.

"Portrait of Early Families Frankfort Area Before 1860" was put together by Mary Nash Cox, Sallie Clay Lanham and Becky Darnell Bolton with the assistance of numerous descendants who came to a series of public meetings and brought family stories, information, artifacts and photographs.

Portrait book

The book is a result of a visual and narrative record for future generations of families who developed Frankfort and the surrounding land.

Bob Lanham traveled across the state photographing family portraits hanging on the walls of private homes. Nell Cox also videotaped some of the interviews.

The Kentucky Oral History Commission provided a grant to tape family stories, which are now included in its archive. Excerpts of the stories are interspersed in the book.

For more information about "Portrait of Early Families Frankfort Area Before 1860," call Sallie Clay Lanham at 502-695-4472.

