Expree Credit Union announces its extended participation in Shared Branching. Shared Branching is a national network of credit unions from all over the country that share facilities to give members thousands of convenient locations to perform financial transactions.

“As a long time participant and advocate of shared branching, we realized there was a massive gap in central Kentucky for shared branching services. We look forward to meeting the needs of credit union members across the state and continuing to be a leader for the cooperative spirit of credit unions,” said Thom Payne, chief experience officer.

Expree members could already make deposits, withdrawals, transfers, etc. at more than 5,000 Shared Branching locations across the country. Now, members of other Shared Branching credit unions can do the same at Expree’s location on Moore Drive. If members can't make it to their branch, they will be able to complete most transactions at Expree, assuming their branch participates in Shared Branching.

Members can get copies of their account history, make loan payments, withdraw money, transfer funds, make deposits, cash checks and more.

Expree Credit Union looks forward to the potential of serving more than 30 million card members from all 50 states in the CO-OP connected shared branching. Members have easy access to their money wherever they go with access to more than 30,000 surcharge-free ATMs, more than most of the biggest banks. 

Expree Credit Union is a not-for-profit cooperative crafting convenient savings and low-interest credit to state employees and public sector workers, college students, professors and residents of Central Kentucky and their family members for more than 80 years.

