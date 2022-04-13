Expree Credit Union’s Jane Chancellor Moore Gallery is featuring approximately 30 pieces in “Art in the Winner’s Circle XVII” now through May 7.

The Jane Chancellor Moore Gallery is located in the lobby of Expree Credit Union, 100 Moore Drive.

This painting is part of “Art in the Winner’s Circle XVII." The exhibit is on display at Expree Credit Union's Jane Chancellor Moore Gallery through May 7. (Photo submitted)

The exhibit is a selection of works from the Kentucky Derby Museum’s 2022 student art show “Horsing Around with Art” and showcases a student’s view of horse racing.

Students in grades K-12 from Jefferson County public, private and parochial schools created works in various artistic styles, medium and forms. There were more than 200 entries from 33 different schools in the Kentucky Derby Museum contest.

Stephanie Potts, co-curator of the Jane Chancellor Moore Gallery, hangs a piece of art that is part of the gallery's  “Art in the Winner’s Circle XVII." (Photo submitted)

After the contest Stephanie Potter, JCM Gallery co-curator and design partner for Broadstone Media LLC, hand selected pieces from the young artists to share with gallery visitors in Frankfort. The work represents a best in selection from the original show.

Expree Credit Union members and gallery visitors can come by the branch and place “bets” on three favorite student artists. “Win” bets receive three points, “Place” bets receive two points, and “Show” bets receive one point for the artist.

Larry Moore, co-curator of the Jane Chancellor Moore Gallery, prepares to hang a piece of art that is part of  “Art in the Winner’s Circle XVII," which is on display through May 7. The gallery is located in the lobby of Expree Credit Union. (Photo submitted)

Expree Credit Union will award $100 to the student artist receiving the most points and $100 to the art teacher of the winning artist.

