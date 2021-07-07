Check out the nameplates on their desks when you enter the Franklin County Extension Office, and you learn that Carla Carter is the Miracle Worker and Beth Gallagher-Henninger is the Chaos Coordinator.
Together the pair helps keep the office running as staff assistants.
“It’s wonderful,” Gallagher-Henninger said of her job. “There’s something different every day. No two days are alike.”
Carter and Gallagher-Henninger recently completed the University of Kentucky Essential Leader Program, Gallagher-Henninger in April and Carter in May.
The program consists of 21 classes covering topics such as communication, teamwork, interpersonal skills, professionalism and leadership.
They completed the program, which took place virtually, in about a year.
“I took one class and liked it so much I went ahead and took the whole set of classes,” Gallagher-Henninger said. “It was a great experience.
“It was interactive. We broke into groups and worked together, and when we got back together each group would report on what it did.”
The program concluded with participants giving a presentation on a topic of their choice.
Gallagher-Henninger’s was "Schoolhouse Rock!," a programming series of animated educational short films that aired during Saturday morning cartoons starting in the 1970s. The series covered a variety of topics, including grammar, history, science and mathematics.
Gallagher-Henninger was going through a certification program at BCTC where the instructor used "Schoolhouse Rock!"
“It woke up all us non-traditional students,” she said. “It was a way to make us remember. I showed how it related to everyone. This (Essential Leader) program had non-traditional students from 25 years old up to late 50s, early 60s.”
Carter’s presentation was a digital literacy workshop, which ties in with her graduate work.
A graduate of Frankfort High, Carter received a bachelor’s degree in childhood development and family relations from Kentucky State University. She’s now working on a master’s degree in instructional systems design at UK.
Gallagher-Henninger moved from Ohio to Kentucky 14 years ago.
Carter has worked at the extension office for five years, and Gallagher-Henninger will have worked there for four years on Saturday.
The two are cross trained so they can do each other’s job. Among their duties are handling the scheduling of meeting rooms, taking in soil samples, accounting, working with agents, producing newsletters and flyers for the agents, and producing the annual Report to the People.
“It shows what we did that year, so people can make sure we’re not twiddling our thumbs,” Carter said of the annual report.
Carter is five classes away from earning her master's degree.
“I don’t want to stay in this position forever,” she said. “I’d like to some day be an agent or a trainer where I can use my instructional systems design skills.”
For now she’s happy working at the extension office.
“We work well with each other, and it’s more than co-workers,” Carter said about Gallagher-Henninger. “It’s more as sisters and friends.”
Both women suffered personal loss this year. Carter’s grandmother died in May and her younger brother passed in June. Gallagher-Henninger’s husband died in January.
“Our faith has kept us strong,” Carter said.
Gallagher-Henninger’s husband, Eric Henninger, was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer in October.
“I faced another challenge during the pandemic, and the program helped me through the process by giving me something to focus on,” she said. “He was my biggest cheerleader and I’m so glad I had him for 12 years, but unfortunately he passed in January.
“Carla is like family. Eric was a friend of hers, and she was grieving while helping me. This whole office is like a family. Everyone has been so kind through this process.”
