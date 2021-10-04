Together Frankfort and AAUW-Kentucky will host a Fair Maps Webinar with the League of Women Voters of Kentucky (LWVKY) on Thursday, Oct. 14 from 7-8:30 p.m.
This event is free and open to the public with registration required at lwvky.org.
The LWVKY is hosting a series of Fair Maps Forums/Webinars across the state to share draft maps of potential legislative districts and seek public input on how the public could be better represented in those districts. As state legislators begin to redraw district boundary lines, the league is encouraging citizens to share their ideas for more representative maps of voting districts. Regardless of ethnicity, zip code or interest, citizens need to be fairly represented in Frankfort and Washington.
"If there is one issue people should be paying attention to now, it is redistricting," said Barbara Hadley Smith, Together Frankfort chair. "Traditionally, drawing legislative and congressional boundaries goes on behind closed doors. It determines who we can vote for, so we need to understand this process and make our voices heard!"
LWVKY speakers, Cindy Heine and Susan Perkins Weston, will share how the boundaries can be drawn more fairly by using the same mapping software used by the state lawmakers to draft proposed boundaries. This presentation will include opportunities to ask questions and provide feedback so that all opinions may be taken into account.
LWVKY points out that, in the past, gerrymandering has been used to redraw district boundaries to benefit incumbents in their bid for re-election, or to unfairly enhance political preferences. New district lines need to be drawn to give each of our votes equal weight, each of our voices equal stature, and each of our communities equal access to the decision-making processes that make important decisions for us including funding for our schools, hospitals, and other essential services.
“Since this redrawing of boundaries every ten years is so important to the way citizens are represented, it is imperative that the system be fair and open,” said LWVKY President Fran Wagner. “Regardless of any particular political party or interest group, the entire state benefits when redistricting is done fairly.”
Remaining events have been scheduled as follows.
- Monday, Oct.18: Louisville – 6-7:30 p.m. – Virtual
- Thursday, Oct. 21: Lexington – 7-8:30 p.m. – Virtual
- Tuesday, Oct. 26: Pikeville – 6-7:30 p.m. – Virtual
- Tuesday, Nov. 2: Northern Kentucky – 6:30-8 p.m. – Virtual
All events will be livestreamed with registration. For forum registration, information, and updates visit lwvky.org or email info@lwvky.org.
