Frankfort and Franklin County residents are invited to take part in the fall Household Hazardous Waste Disposal Day on Saturday, according to a press release from Franklin County Solid Waste Department.
From 8 a.m. to noon at the Frankfort Recycling Center at 309 Rouse Avenue, residents are encouraged to drop off their hazardous items.
Items that can be accepted include: poison (liquid and solid), herbicide (liquid and solid), batteries (all types), aerosol cans, propane cylinders, oil based paint, solvents, gasoline, thinners, antifreeze, fluorescent tubes, fire extinguishers, adhesives, tars, asbestos, corrosive acids, bases, cleaners, doxins, fertilizers, organic peroxides, reactive solids, oxidizers, flammable solids, mercury, freon, acetylene, etc. and electronics (including box-style TVs).
Items that will not be accepted include water based paints (latex or acrylic), motor oil and hydraulic oil and medications.
Water based paints may be hardened with sand, kitty litter or paint hardener and can be disposed of in the trash. Motor oil and hydraulic oil may be disposed of at local retailers or at the Franklin County Road Department on the first Wednesday of each month.
The Franklin Police Department and Health Department accept medication disposals.
Due to Saturday’s collection being sponsored by a grant from the Kentucky Division of Waste Management, this collection is for Frankfort and Franklin County residents only, according to the release. Proof of address will be required.
The next time a hazardous waste collection will take place will be in the spring, the release states.
If you have any questions, contact the Franklin County Solid Waste Department at 502-875-8751.