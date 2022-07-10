Saturday’s rain didn’t stop local residents from coming out and enjoying themselves at the

Franklin County Military and First Responder Family Appreciation Day at Lakeview Park.

The event, which is the first one Frankfort has held, included tents with different local partners

and organizations, horses from Keeneland and even free Hoggy’s Ice Cream. Sponsors of the

event included the Franklin County Fiscal Court, City of Frankfort, VFW Post 4075 and the

Kentucky National Guard.

Kimberly Adkins, organizer of the event and military and family readiness specialist at the Army

National Guard in Frankfort said she helps about 1,600 people in all aspects of military family

assistance.

Military appreciation day

Frankfort Mayor Layne Wilkerson and event organizer Kimberly Adkins with the proclamation, declaring the day Military and First Responder Appreciation Day. (Madison Plank | State Journal)

“I cover about 190 soldiers and that also includes their families, so about 1,600 people in all

aspects of family assistance, crisis intervention, employment, financial readiness and just

making sure that our National Guard Members have the best quality of life and well-being that

they can have,” Adkins continued. “A lot of that goes into doing community outreach and

connecting with veteran service organizations and community partners that help our residents.

So that’s really what this event is about; getting everybody together to fellowship, to network

and to exchange information while having a lot of fun doing it.”

Adkins was presented with a joint proclamation between Frankfort and Franklin County from

Frankfort’s mayor, Layne Wilkerson and Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells,

declaring the day as Military and First Responder Appreciation Day.

“And, whereas, we want to better inform our citizens about the importance of our military and

first responder neighbors and to show recognition and our appreciation for their contributions

and sacrifices,” Wilkerson read.

Wells gave remarks about the event and what an honor it means for him to help honor military

and first responders as well as their families.

“We recognize you and we realize that you are an important piece in the service of our

country,” Wells continued. “We’re very proud of our community. We’re very proud of our state.

Frankfort and Franklin County know that you as families, you as supporters, make us a great

community and we thank you for that. That’s what today is all about.”

Retired Lieutenant Colonel from the United States Army and Army Reserves as well as first

responder Deputy Secretary Keith Jackson was a guest speaker at the event and talked about

the importance of a military or first responder family to go home to, recalling times within his

career he received support from his family.

“Coming home to you is a priority. I can remember getting letters from my daughter’s class in

the first grade, and I remember coming home and getting off the plane and seeing my family,

and that support is so important as we did what we did to serve this nation,” Jackson said.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription