Saturday’s rain didn’t stop local residents from coming out and enjoying themselves at the
Franklin County Military and First Responder Family Appreciation Day at Lakeview Park.
The event, which is the first one Frankfort has held, included tents with different local partners
and organizations, horses from Keeneland and even free Hoggy’s Ice Cream. Sponsors of the
event included the Franklin County Fiscal Court, City of Frankfort, VFW Post 4075 and the
Kentucky National Guard.
Kimberly Adkins, organizer of the event and military and family readiness specialist at the Army
National Guard in Frankfort said she helps about 1,600 people in all aspects of military family
assistance.
“I cover about 190 soldiers and that also includes their families, so about 1,600 people in all
aspects of family assistance, crisis intervention, employment, financial readiness and just
making sure that our National Guard Members have the best quality of life and well-being that
they can have,” Adkins continued. “A lot of that goes into doing community outreach and
connecting with veteran service organizations and community partners that help our residents.
So that’s really what this event is about; getting everybody together to fellowship, to network
and to exchange information while having a lot of fun doing it.”
Adkins was presented with a joint proclamation between Frankfort and Franklin County from
Frankfort’s mayor, Layne Wilkerson and Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells,
declaring the day as Military and First Responder Appreciation Day.
“And, whereas, we want to better inform our citizens about the importance of our military and
first responder neighbors and to show recognition and our appreciation for their contributions
and sacrifices,” Wilkerson read.
Wells gave remarks about the event and what an honor it means for him to help honor military
and first responders as well as their families.
“We recognize you and we realize that you are an important piece in the service of our
country,” Wells continued. “We’re very proud of our community. We’re very proud of our state.
Frankfort and Franklin County know that you as families, you as supporters, make us a great
community and we thank you for that. That’s what today is all about.”
Retired Lieutenant Colonel from the United States Army and Army Reserves as well as first
responder Deputy Secretary Keith Jackson was a guest speaker at the event and talked about
the importance of a military or first responder family to go home to, recalling times within his
career he received support from his family.
“Coming home to you is a priority. I can remember getting letters from my daughter’s class in
the first grade, and I remember coming home and getting off the plane and seeing my family,
and that support is so important as we did what we did to serve this nation,” Jackson said.
